Officials searching for suspects in vandalism of Randall High School

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are searching for the suspects involved in the vandalism that took place at Randall High School.
In the early morning hours on July 24, several people were seen on school surveillance cameras.
The suspects damaged several gates and porta-potties, and a shed at the school was graffitied.
The damage to the items is estimated at $10,000.
If you have any information on this crime, call Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo at (806) 372-8477.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.