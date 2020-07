We’ll feel the full effects of this week’s cold front as our morning temperatures will stay down in the lower 60′s and we’ll only warm up into the mid-80′s, making for a pleasant kick off to the weekend. We’re currently tracking a small chance of showers and storms skirting the far western portions of the area, mainly eastern New Mexico. For the rest of us, expect mostly sunny skies and winds still out of the north east at about 10-15 mph. Rain chances are looking to return on Sunday.