City of Amarillo still taking applications for emergency business grants

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is starting to review the first round of emergency business grants, but you can still apply.
Grants are to reimburse businesses for any responses they made to the coronavirus public health emergency. The city will award grants up to $10,000 per business.
Applications are limited to local small businesses and excludes publicly traded businesses and religious or home-based businesses.
Below are the qualifications for these grants:
- The primary business location must be physically located in the city limits of Amarillo.
- The business must be in compliance with all applicable zoning, land-use and other ordinances.
- The business must certify they are in good standing and current on all property, sales and employment taxes.
- The business must certify that there is no supplanting of federal funds by accepting this grant.
- The business must have 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees.
- The business may submit only one application for this grant and only one grant will be considered per business.
- The business must submit a complete application packet.
You can apply for this grant here.
