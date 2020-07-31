Cenikor Foundation opens new Youth Recovery Community program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cenikor Foundation is opening a new Youth Recovery Community program for youth and young adults.
The program starts September 1.
The free program provides a safe and sober environment for those age 13 through 21 from substance use disorder. Resources available include support groups, volunteer opportunities, as well as academic and employment support.
“Maintaining sobriety is difficult, and relapse is common, but no one has to do it alone,” said Carla Merritt, senior prevention manager of Cenikor. “Every young person is worthwhile, so we are here to offer attention, support and acceptance.”
The new community center will allow for those in recovery to share experiences and engage in virtual and in-person opportunities.
For more information about the center and this program, call Cenikor at 1-888-236-4567.
