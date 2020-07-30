Vitamin overexposure among children on the rise in Texas

“They’ll call the Poison Center and say ‘hey I found some vitamins with the cap open, and I asked my kiddo, and they ate some gummy vitamins.’ The gummy vitamins, as we know, taste good, and those are vitamins that particularly cause a risk with kiddos, simply because they want to eat more and more of them and not just the recommended dose,” said Ronica Farrar, educator at Texas Panhandle Poison Center.