Texas County reaches 1,000 COVID-19 recoveries

July 30, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 3:55 PM

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County Emergency Management has confirmed four new positive COVID-19 cases and one new recovery for the county this afternoon.

As of July 30, 1,029 Texas County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been seven deaths due to COVID-19 in Texas County and a total of 1,000 recoveries.

According to TCEM, there are currently 22 active COVID-19 cases in Texas County.

There are 1,062 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 32
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 1,029

There have been 1,033 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 1,000

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 7

There are 7,970 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 9
  • Carson County: 10
  • Castro County: 146
  • Childress County: 9
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 6
  • Dallam County: 182
  • Deaf Smith County: 639
  • Donley County: 35
  • Gray County: 151
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 44
  • Hartley County: 87
  • Hemphill County: 40
  • Hutchinson County: 95
  • Lipscomb County: 12
  • Moore County: 967
  • Motley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 63
  • Oldham County: 12
  • Parmer County: 269
  • Potter County: 3,481
  • Randall County: 1,558
  • Roberts County: 6
  • Sherman County: 35
  • Swisher County: 67
  • Wheeler County: 34

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,480 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 6
  • Carson County: 7
  • Castro County: 88
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Dallam County: 162
  • Deaf Smith County: 433
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 131
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 74
  • Hansford County: 27
  • Hemphill County: 21
  • Hutchinson County: 65
  • Lipscomb County: 11
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 888
  • Ochiltree County: 51
  • Oldham County: 6
  • Parmer County: 193
  • Potter County: 3,046
  • Randall County: 1,123
  • Roberts County: 4
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 34
  • Wheeler County: 31

There have also been 126 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 19
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hockley County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 42
  • Randall County: 21
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 609 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 426
  • Quay County: 28
  • Roosevelt County: 131
  • Union County: 24

There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 2
  • Quay County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1

Active cases are reportedly in Texhoma, Guymon, Hooker, and Tyrone.

Posted by Texas County Emergency Management on Thursday, July 30, 2020

