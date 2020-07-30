Sod Dogs face pitching complications

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Dogs are in a complicated situation trying to find new pitchers on a strict deadline.
On July 30, Texas Collegiate League teams are required to have finalized rosters that will remain unchanged through the end of the season. However, many pitchers will have their final outings before the playoffs begin.
College coaches want their pitchers to be well-rested when they return to school, meaning many pitchers are packing their bags early this summer baseball season. Now Sod Dogs manager Jimmy Johnson is looking to fill holes in his roster before the deadline hits. However, COVID-19 testing plays a key role in determining who can play.
Once players are added to the roster they must be tested for COVID-19, if the test comes back positive that means the Sod Dogs would be short a pitcher.
