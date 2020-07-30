Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center hosting fundraiser events across Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center, or the PARC, is getting ready to kick off a series of fundraising events across Amarillo.
For the first time, the PARC is hosting three events for one cause, starting with an area-wide scavenger hunt August 6 through August 9.
Participants will go around the city to find clues and complete tasks for points. The team with the most points wins $500.
The scavenger hunt will begin at the PARC located at 413 SW 6th Avenue at 8:00 p.m.
Organizers say it’s a great way to get out during the pandemic while supporting a good cause.
“We’re helping our community, our homeless community kind of get back on their feet, and you know, be productive with us. Also, I think a lot of people have been locked up and the scavenger hunt really is a good time to get out with your family, maybe with your church group, or maybe some colleagues and just get out. It’s just some social distancing fun, really,” said Fundraising Committee Volunteer Heather Albright.
You can also Party at the PARC on Saturday, October 3 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. for live music, food and drinks, raffle prizes and to hear about the PARC’s expansion plans.
Lastly, you can participate the the PARC’s 5K run, where you will race the downtown routes of the PARC’s homeless members for a chance to see a mile, or 3.1 miles, in their shoes.
The 5K will begin at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7.
Tickets for the individual events are $35 each, or you can pay $100 to participate in all three.
You can buy your tickets here.
