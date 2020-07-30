4 new COVID-19 recoveries, 3 new cases confirmed across Dallam, Hartley County

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartey Counties Hospital has confirmed four new recoveries and three new cases between Dallam and Hartley Counties this afternoon.
Three additional Dallam County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
There have also been three new recoveries in Dallam County and one new recovery in Hartley County.
According to the hospital, there are currently 19 active cases in Dallam County and nine active cases in Hartley County.
There are 7,970 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 146
- Childress County: 9
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 6
- Dallam County: 182
- Deaf Smith County: 639
- Donley County: 35
- Gray County: 151
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 44
- Hartley County: 87
- Hemphill County: 40
- Hutchinson County: 95
- Lipscomb County: 12
- Moore County: 967
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 63
- Oldham County: 12
- Parmer County: 269
- Potter County: 3,481
- Randall County: 1,558
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 35
- Swisher County: 67
- Wheeler County: 34
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,480 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 6
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 88
- Cottle County: 4
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 162
- Deaf Smith County: 433
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 131
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 74
- Hansford County: 27
- Hemphill County: 21
- Hutchinson County: 65
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 888
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 6
- Parmer County: 193
- Potter County: 3,046
- Randall County: 1,123
- Roberts County: 4
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 34
- Wheeler County: 31
There have also been 126 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 19
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hockley County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 42
- Randall County: 21
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,058 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,025
There have been 1,032 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 999
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
There are 609 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 426
- Quay County: 28
- Roosevelt County: 131
- Union County: 24
There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 2
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
