Murder warrant issued for suspect in Sunday shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have issued a murder warrant for the suspect in Sunday’s shooting.
On Sunday, July 26, 2020, at approximately 1:44 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a shooting at a home in the area of Buntin and Darden Streets, just northeast of Gene Howe Park.
When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Samuel Acosta with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for life threatening injuries, where he later died.
A warrant has been issued for murder for 36-year-old Jeremiah Jay Reyna.
Reyna is around five feet six inches tall and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police say Reyna drives a 2000 GMC Sierra with Texas tags.
If you have any information on his location or know where he may be, you should call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. You will remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.