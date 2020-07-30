‘Hopefully he takes action’ – Vanessa Guillen’s family rallies in Washington, meets with President Trump

Removal of the commander outsources authority for discipline, as well as undermines commander accountability and the chain of command relationship. Any delay in receiving critical information would thus delay the ability of commanders to appropriately act on such information. The Department continues to encourage reporting of harassment and other problematic behaviors. Our policy requires the Secretaries of the Military Departments and other DoD Component Heads to hold leaders at all levels appropriately accountable for fostering a climate that is free from harassment and does not tolerate retaliation against those making allegations of harassment.”