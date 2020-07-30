Good News: Amarillo woman donates time and efforts making over 2,000 masks for the community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many aspects of life are different lately, and wearing a mask has become a routine addition. With so much beyond our control, it is one way we can be proactive and contribute to a common goal.
A recent public service announcement in Amarillo included people in the city discussing the reasons why they wear masks in our community.
Tippi Watson is volunteering her time and efforts to make sure masks are available to just about everyone.
She told us that it started by making masks for everyone at the CPS office, some 300 masks. Then family members asked for masks, then friends and other organizations.
Pretty soon it was hard to keep up with demand.
At last count, Tippi has created and supplied between 2,000 and 3,000 masks for people.
She described the enormous amount of material used in the project including a large amount of elastic and fabric. Amazingly, if placed back to back, the material from the masks she has made would stretch more than a mile.
To put this in perspective, that’s enough material to go up and then down our tallest building in Amarillo - eight times!
Despite the numbers of masks and man hours involved, Tippi does not charge money to either make or mail the masks. She does, however, accept donations to help the cause.
Tippi shared that she gets blessed by helping others. She feels that God has blessed her and guided her into this endeavor to help others. She expects to continue making and furnishing masks to others as long as there is a need.
It’s funny how unselfishness, generosity, and just ta general love for others ends up being good news!
