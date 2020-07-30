COVID-19 impacting school supply shopping

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area school districts are releasing back to school supply lists which look a little different than in years past.
With wipes, hand sanitizer and masks listed as needed supplies, it can cause some panic, since these are the same products constantly flying off the shelves.
Local stores have accounted for the increase in demand and say they have been planning for this for sometime.
“When you have a lot of people trying to buy the same products at the same time, you’re going to run into issues with products being on the shelf,” said Joey Marcades, communications coordinator, United Family.
United Supermarkets says they have to plan accordingly every year for the demand during the back to school season.
This year is no different other than the fact that there was already a demand for some products on the lists.
“We’re just trying to make sure there are those products on the shelf, ;like hand sanitizer or wipes. It may not be your favorite brand or the brand that everyone is used to seeing, but it will be something that can meet your need,” said Marcades.
While parents are having to hunt for certain supplies, others are remaining hopeful.
“I’m a teacher as well, and I think the school is going to supply a lot of stuff, so I think we’re going to be good on that front,” said Amanda Delling, teacher and parent of a student.
Amarillo ISD says items added to their supply lists this year that may be hard to find are hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes. In the event parents are unable to find these items, AISD will ensure a sufficient amount of these supplies are provided to classroom teachers.
Even with the stress of children returning to school, Jaymie Wu, a parent and former teacher, says it is important to remain positive, even if the store doesn’t have all you need for your child’s school supplies.
“For our kids, we need to make it as normal and as positive as we can, because they hear what we’re saying,” said Wu.
United Supermarkets says they do not have a limit on school supplies or any products in their stores at the moment.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.