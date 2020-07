We’re currently tracking a cold front coming in from the north today that should hit by mid-morning. While it will keep our daytime highs slightly cooler, in the upper-80s to low-90s, right now it looks like it might go just a bit too far to the south for us to reap the benefits in terms of rain chances for today. However it does set up north west flow that might bring us better chances for tomorrow. Temperatures will stay a little lower as we kick off the weekend.