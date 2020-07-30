Clovis restaurants working to raise awareness of underage drinking

By Kaitlin Johnson | July 30, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 9:50 AM

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Restaurants in Clovis are teaming up with Curry County prevention programs to raise awareness of underage drinking.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining, the Office of Substance Abuse and Prevention and the DWI program have created a campaign to disseminate alcohol messaging with take-out orders.

According to a news release, the program is a way to help with alcohol responsibility in reducing DWI arrests and providing alcohol to minors in the community.

