Clovis restaurants working to raise awareness of underage drinking

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Restaurants in Clovis are teaming up with Curry County prevention programs to raise awareness of underage drinking.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining, the Office of Substance Abuse and Prevention and the DWI program have created a campaign to disseminate alcohol messaging with take-out orders.
According to a news release, the program is a way to help with alcohol responsibility in reducing DWI arrests and providing alcohol to minors in the community.
