City of Hereford reports 31 new cases of COVID-19, now at 187 active cases

By Kaitlin Johnson | July 30, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 2:34 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are currently 187 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.

The City of Hereford reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County on July 30.

There are a total of 639 cases, with 433 recoveries and 19 deaths.

That leaves 187 active cases in the county.

There are 7,967 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 9
  • Carson County: 10
  • Castro County: 146
  • Childress County: 9
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 6
  • Dallam County: 179
  • Deaf Smith County: 639
  • Donley County: 35
  • Gray County: 151
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 44
  • Hartley County: 87
  • Hemphill County: 40
  • Hutchinson County: 95
  • Lipscomb County: 12
  • Moore County: 967
  • Motley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 63
  • Oldham County: 12
  • Parmer County: 269
  • Potter County: 3,481
  • Randall County: 1,558
  • Roberts County: 6
  • Sherman County: 35
  • Swisher County: 67
  • Wheeler County: 34

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,476 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 6
  • Carson County: 7
  • Castro County: 88
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Dallam County: 159
  • Deaf Smith County: 433
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 131
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 73
  • Hansford County: 27
  • Hemphill County: 21
  • Hutchinson County: 65
  • Lipscomb County: 11
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 888
  • Ochiltree County: 51
  • Oldham County: 6
  • Parmer County: 193
  • Potter County: 3,046
  • Randall County: 1,123
  • Roberts County: 4
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 34
  • Wheeler County: 31

There have also been 126 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 19
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hockley County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 42
  • Randall County: 21
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,058 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 32
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 1,025

There have been 1,032 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 999

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 7

There are 609 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 426
  • Quay County: 28
  • Roosevelt County: 131
  • Union County: 24

There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 2
  • Quay County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1

