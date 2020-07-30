City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department resuming normal procedures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department will resume normal procedures on August 1.
The procedures include account payment plans for delinquent accounts, according to a news release.
“We want to make sure residents know about the many payment options available,” said City of Amarillo Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs. “Information is being included with utility bills, and door tags will also be used to help notify those with delinquent accounts. If needed, payment plans can be set up, and Utility Billing is here to help with this process.”
Customers with payment questions or delinquent accounts can contact the Utility Billing Department at (806) 378-3030.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.