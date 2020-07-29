Wagon Wheel game canceled, WT searches for more games

“Well right now, we’ve lost three games that we know of, and who knows where the dominoes could fall from all this,” Hughes said. “So we’re still preparing to play 10 games until I’m told otherwise. That’s what we’re going to do. And we’ve got 130 players in right now. And you know, they’re doing what we can. We brought them in early so we could get them used to these protocols. The NCAA has allowed that this year. The symptom checks, the wearing the mask, how we go about meetings, how we go about practice. Those are all things that we have to get out of our system so we can practice efficiently. When we plan to start August 9, the schedule itself, you know, we’re going to have to fill in some holes. But you know, we’re working diligently to do that. So you might see some non-traditional opponents on our schedule and you know, we just want to play whoever wants to keep playing and play us and get back to normalcy.”