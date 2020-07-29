Volunteers to distribute free boxes of food Saturday in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Volunteers will be distributing free boxes of food Saturday morning in Amarillo for those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This giveaway is part of the Farmers for Families program, created by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to help put food on the table for people whose incomes have been affected during the pandemic.
On Saturday, at 9:00 a.m., you can pick up your box at the Hamlet Shopping Center off of 24th Avenue.
The boxes contain protein, produce and dairy products.
