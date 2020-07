Wednesday was hot with the widespread mid to upper 90s but a cool down is right around the corner. A cool front will move into the area Thursday morning bringing northerly winds and temps in the upper 80s and low 90s. There will also be a slight chance for a few storms late in the day. Highs will stay in the mid 80s for Friday with continued rain chances and the weekend will be warm with upper 80s and low 90s.