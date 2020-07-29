Snack Pak 4 Kids surpasses $1 million in food donations

“This started with an opportunity for food, an idea and the generosity and willingness of multiple community partners. We saw a need that wasn’t being met and found a way to rise to the challenge and serve the community in a new way. In partnership with so many valuable organizations, we have an opportunity for families to access high quality, fresh produce at a time when many people are struggling. Ten weeks ago when Shane Redline with Jax Transport said, ‘You find the food, I’ll go get it,’ that was all it took to put the wheels in motion. From there, Hillside Christian Church became another integral partner. It’s been a huge help to hundreds of families.” said Dyron Howell, executive director and founder of Snack Pak 4 Kids.