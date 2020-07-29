Snack Pak 4 Kids surpasses $1 million in food donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snack Pak 4 Kids has surpassed $1 million in food donations to the Amarillo community over the past 10 weeks in partnership with various organizations.
While continuing to serve students with weekend bags of food, they coordinated with area organizations to give away boxes of food, serving the increased needs of the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The giveaways began with two pallets of food from the USDA’s Farmers to Families program and has since grown to twice-weekly food distributions for more than 3,000 families each week.
Families drive through and volunteers place boxes of fresh produce, dairy and protein in their vehicle.
Snack Pak 4 Kids has also partnered with more than two dozen local churches and non-profit organizations to increase the number of neighborhoods and areas served.
“This started with an opportunity for food, an idea and the generosity and willingness of multiple community partners. We saw a need that wasn’t being met and found a way to rise to the challenge and serve the community in a new way. In partnership with so many valuable organizations, we have an opportunity for families to access high quality, fresh produce at a time when many people are struggling. Ten weeks ago when Shane Redline with Jax Transport said, ‘You find the food, I’ll go get it,’ that was all it took to put the wheels in motion. From there, Hillside Christian Church became another integral partner. It’s been a huge help to hundreds of families.” said Dyron Howell, executive director and founder of Snack Pak 4 Kids.
