We’re still seeing northwest flow aloft in our atmosphere, however we’ve toned down rain chances slightly for today considering a lack of lift as the atmosphere is recovering from the past two days of storms. We’ll see slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-90s today with calm winds. A cold front will arrive on Thursday bringing our temperatures down into the 80s for that day and Friday as well, and rain chances could return Friday as well, so we’ll be keeping an eye on it.