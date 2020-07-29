New Mexico public schools adjusting to changes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the start of school approaching in roughly three weeks, New Mexico educators are working on plans of how to best educate students online after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s announcement.
“I’ve never had a school shut down for anything except for too much snow,” said Johnnie Cain, superintendent at Portales Municipal Schools.
Cain has been in education for 27 years and is among the many New Mexico educators trying to keep up with the constant changes.
“I was going to bring back all of my students for face-to-face, because we have the ability and the space to be able to social distance and still bring all of our kiddos back,” said Brian Stacy, superintendent at Melrose Municipal Schools.
Melrose Municipal Schools has less than 300 students and was planning on returning to school as normal until last week.
Now, the common theme between most New Mexico public schools is bringing in only the younger students.
“Kindergartners are going to be really at risk, because they don’t know what school is about. Now, if I try and give them a Chromebook and try and teach them school, when they don’t even know the concept or understand the concept, I think we’re going to really do well if we can bring them in face-to-face,” said Stacy.
This is one of the Governor’s exceptions, allowing schools to serve small groups of kindergarten through third grade students in person.
“The one group of students that is allowed to come on campus right away, starting on August 17, our first day of school, is the pre-k through second graders,” said Dennis Roch, superintendent at Logan Municipal Schools.
With some schools not offering elementary classes, students begin classes until after Labor Day when they can resume face-to-face classes.
“We’ll start with our seventh through twelfth grade online. Our pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, they’ll start their school year on September 8. We just felt like it was better to put them in-person, if we can,” said Cain.
Much like what was seen in March when schools first closed, many New Mexico schools are taking surveys and helping provide internet and technology for students who do not have access.
