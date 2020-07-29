6 new COVID-19 recoveries, 2 new cases confirmed across Dallam, Hartley Counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital has confirmed six new COVID-19 recoveries and two new positive cases today.
Four additional Dallam County residents and two additional Hartley County residents have recovered from COVID-19.
Two additional Dallam County residents have tested positive.
There are currently 19 active cases in Dallam County and 10 active cases in Hartley County.
There are 7,819 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 146
- Childress County: 9
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 6
- Dallam County: 179
- Deaf Smith County: 551
- Donley County: 35
- Gray County: 151
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 44
- Hartley County: 87
- Hemphill County: 37
- Hutchinson County: 95
- Lipscomb County: 12
- Moore County: 967
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 63
- Oldham County: 12
- Parmer County: 269
- Potter County: 3,454
- Randall County: 1,528
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 35
- Swisher County: 67
- Wheeler County: 34
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,370 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 6
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 88
- Cottle County: 4
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 159
- Deaf Smith County: 388
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 131
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 73
- Hansford County: 27
- Hemphill County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 65
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 888
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 6
- Parmer County: 193
- Potter County: 3,025
- Randall County: 1,098
- Roberts County: 4
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 34
- Wheeler County: 24
There have also been 126 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 19
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hockley County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 42
- Randall County: 21
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,058 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,025
There have been 1,032 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 999
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
There are 584 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 410
- Quay County: 28
- Roosevelt County: 122
- Union County: 24
There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 2
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
