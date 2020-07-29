6 new COVID-19 recoveries, 2 new cases confirmed across Dallam, Hartley Counties

July 29, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 3:02 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital has confirmed six new COVID-19 recoveries and two new positive cases today.

Four additional Dallam County residents and two additional Hartley County residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Two additional Dallam County residents have tested positive.

There are currently 19 active cases in Dallam County and 10 active cases in Hartley County.

There are 7,819 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 9
  • Carson County: 10
  • Castro County: 146
  • Childress County: 9
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 6
  • Dallam County: 179
  • Deaf Smith County: 551
  • Donley County: 35
  • Gray County: 151
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 44
  • Hartley County: 87
  • Hemphill County: 37
  • Hutchinson County: 95
  • Lipscomb County: 12
  • Moore County: 967
  • Motley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 63
  • Oldham County: 12
  • Parmer County: 269
  • Potter County: 3,454
  • Randall County: 1,528
  • Roberts County: 6
  • Sherman County: 35
  • Swisher County: 67
  • Wheeler County: 34

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,370 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 6
  • Carson County: 7
  • Castro County: 88
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Dallam County: 159
  • Deaf Smith County: 388
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 131
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 73
  • Hansford County: 27
  • Hemphill County: 13
  • Hutchinson County: 65
  • Lipscomb County: 11
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 888
  • Ochiltree County: 51
  • Oldham County: 6
  • Parmer County: 193
  • Potter County: 3,025
  • Randall County: 1,098
  • Roberts County: 4
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 34
  • Wheeler County: 24

There have also been 126 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 19
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hockley County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 42
  • Randall County: 21
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,058 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 32
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 1,025

There have been 1,032 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 999

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 7

There are 584 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 410
  • Quay County: 28
  • Roosevelt County: 122
  • Union County: 24

There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 2
  • Quay County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1

