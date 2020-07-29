City of Pampa reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and three recoveries today.
This afternoon, the Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of 13 new positive cases. This brings the total cases to 164.
All of the new cases are community spread, and all are quarantined in their homes.
The three new recoveries brings the total recoveries to 134.
There are now 164 total cases in Gray County, with 134 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 26 active cases.
There are 7,889 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 146
- Childress County: 9
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 6
- Dallam County: 179
- Deaf Smith County: 608
- Donley County: 35
- Gray County: 164
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 44
- Hartley County: 87
- Hemphill County: 37
- Hutchinson County: 95
- Lipscomb County: 12
- Moore County: 967
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 63
- Oldham County: 12
- Parmer County: 269
- Potter County: 3,454
- Randall County: 1,528
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 35
- Swisher County: 67
- Wheeler County: 34
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,418 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 6
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 88
- Cottle County: 4
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 159
- Deaf Smith County: 433
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 134
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 73
- Hansford County: 27
- Hemphill County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 65
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 888
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 6
- Parmer County: 193
- Potter County: 3,025
- Randall County: 1,098
- Roberts County: 4
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 34
- Wheeler County: 24
There have also been 126 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 19
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hockley County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 42
- Randall County: 21
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,058 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,025
There have been 1,032 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 999
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
There are 584 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 410
- Quay County: 28
- Roosevelt County: 122
- Union County: 24
There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 2
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.