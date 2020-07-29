Amarillo students participating in Bank of America’s 2020 Student Leaders Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two Amarillo students have been selected to participate in Bank of America’s 2020 Student Leaders Program.
In the program, the students will have the opportunity to apply their skills and leadership abilities to community-minded initiatives in partnership with local nonprofits, according to a news release.
The student leaders will work at the Maverick Boys and Girls Club.
Margarita “Maggie” Carmona, a recent graduate of Amarillo High School, and Abeni Zuniga, an incoming senior at Caprock High School, are the Amarillo students chosen for the program.
This is the second year for the Student Leaders Program in Amarillo.
