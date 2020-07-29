Amarillo police arrest man suspected of 2 early morning robberies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a man who is suspected in two early morning robberies.
Around 1:08 a.m., officers were called to a convenience store near Tascosa Road and West Amarillo Boulevard on a robbery.
A victim told officers that a white man driving a white Lexus SUV drove through the drive through and demanded money while motioning to his waistband as if he had a weapon.
The man drove away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Then, around 2:44 a.m., officers were called to a convenience store near East 34th Avenue and South Osage Street on a robbery.
A man drove through the drive through in a white Lexus SUV and demanded money from the clerk. Police say the suspect acted as if he was armed.
He drove away with an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported in either of these robberies.
Around 3:15 a.m., an officer observed the SUV while driving at Coulter and Bayswater.
The officer stopped the vehicle near Old Kent Road and Westbury Drive.
Police say 50-year-old Todd Alan Earley was confirmed as the suspect in the robberies and arrested.
He has been booked into the Randall County Jail for robbery.
