Amarillo health experts discuss effectiveness of some COVID-19 treatments

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo health experts spoke about the effectiveness of some COVID-19 treatments in a news conference Wednesday morning.
Dr. Brian Weis, the chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, spoke about the treatments the hospital is using on COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Weis says the hospital continues to use remdesivir. There are currently 136 vials of the drug, which will treat 13 to 26 patients depending on their treatment plan.
Seven patients are on active treatment with remdesivir at NWTH.
Dr. Weis also spoke on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine. He says the conclusion with medical experts is there is not a significant benefit to using this treatment with COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Michael Lamanteer, the chief medical officer at BSA Health System, also spoke about the treatments for COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
He said remdesivir and dexamethasone have proven to be the most effective, and the medical community has abandoned other drugs in COVID-19 treatment.
Dr. Weis also spoke about the different testing methods available at this time. Antibody testing is now available at NWTH emergency rooms. The results are available in around 30 minutes, and the test is $120.
Both hospitals are continuing to deal with staffing concerns due to nurses needing to quarantine due to exposure to the virus.
At this time, NWTH is using an outside source to provide nurses, and BSA is not.
At BSA, 19 nurses are quarantined. The bulk of infections in nurses is related to community exposure.
Below are some other points discussed in the news conference Wednesday morning:
- Amarillo Public Health is working with the five school districts in Potter and Randall counties to keep children and staff safe as they go back to school.
- NWTH currently has 27 COVID-19 patients, with 10 in the ICU and six of those on ventilators.
- BSA currently has 37 COVID-19 patients, with 16 in the ICU and 10 of those on ventilators.
- BSA continues to see an 18 percent positivity rate.
- Both hospitals are continuing with elective cases while watching ICU volume as well.
- The Amarillo VA has 2 COVID-19 patients, 17 veterans on home isolation and 2 PUIs. 34 veterans have recovered from the virus.
There are 7,759 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 9
- Carson County: 10
- Castro County: 146
- Childress County: 9
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Cottle County: 6
- Dallam County: 177
- Deaf Smith County: 551
- Donley County: 35
- Gray County: 151
- Hall County: 2
- Hansford County: 44
- Hartley County: 87
- Hemphill County: 37
- Hutchinson County: 95
- Lipscomb County: 12
- Moore County: 967
- Motley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 63
- Oldham County: 12
- Parmer County: 269
- Potter County: 3,419
- Randall County: 1,505
- Roberts County: 6
- Sherman County: 35
- Swisher County: 67
- Wheeler County: 34
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,289 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 3
- Briscoe County: 6
- Carson County: 7
- Castro County: 88
- Cottle County: 4
- Childress County: 7
- Collingsworth County: 6
- Dallam County: 155
- Deaf Smith County: 388
- Donley County: 27
- Gray County: 131
- Hall County: 1
- Hartley County: 71
- Hansford County: 27
- Hemphill County: 13
- Hutchinson County: 65
- Lipscomb County: 11
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 888
- Ochiltree County: 51
- Oldham County: 6
- Parmer County: 193
- Potter County: 3,011
- Randall County: 1,037
- Roberts County: 4
- Sherman County: 30
- Swisher County: 34
- Wheeler County: 24
There have also been 122 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Briscoe County: 1
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 19
- Gray County: 4
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hockley County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 15
- Parmer County: 8
- Potter County: 42
- Randall County: 17
- Swisher County: 1
There are 1,058 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 32
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 1,025
There have been 1,032 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver: 32
- Cimarron: 1
- Texas County: 999
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 7
There are 584 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 410
- Quay County: 28
- Roosevelt County: 122
- Union County: 24
There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 2
- Quay County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
