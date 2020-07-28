Window on a Wider World working to provide emotional support for students

“The Hope and Healing Place has resources that were seemingly designed for a time like this, but have been there all along,” said Catherine Meck, the executive director of WOWW. “In fact, this is what WOWW and our Learning Partners do year-round - provide learning experiences kids can’t always get in the classroom. The Hope and Healing Place can provide the perfect outlet for expressing a student’s emotions while providing coping skills to overcome this traumatic time.”