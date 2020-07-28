TCL season near its end as Sod Dogs lose arms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Sod Dogs manager Jimmy Johnson has managed and coached at various levels in baseball across the country. However, he has never run into an issue of pitchers leaving his team before a season ends.
“Well, you know, I’ve had a couple guys that have left already. They pitched their last start and left,” Johnson said. “So, I’m having to get guys to fill in here. I got the guy tonight leaving after he starts. This end of the season with these college leagues is kind of new to me, and I’m just trying to keep the team together, but we’re still in the hunt.”
The reason these pitchers are leaving isn’t due to injuries or players quitting on the team, it’s because they’ve hit their limit on the allotment of innings they’ve been given by college coaches. The result, managers like Johnson now have to go find new players to join his team or take guys out of his bullpen to fill the empty slots.
It’s something he’ll have to do again if the team is able to make the playoffs after suffering a couple of losses to the Amarillo Sod Squad this past week.
“What’s happened is, once I put an APB out there for pitchers early on, and I’ve got a bunch of connections now, I call them up and they go ‘yeah, I got one and he’s been pitching in Oklahoma City.' I’ve been really fortunate to fill in,” Johnson said about going about finding new arms to join his team. “I thought that might be a problem. It might be right here at the end, because I need another guy, and I think he’s returning, but the only other part is they’ve got to get tested for COVID-19. They don’t get the rapid test. You’re talking five, six days. It’s too late, we’re done. We’re done Saturday, so that’s been a challenge.”
The latest example of Johnson’s dilemma comes tonight as Sod Dog Jonathan Cowles got the start on the night Tuesday against Tulsa. He’ll now leave the team, whether there’s a playoff run or not, and head back home because of the instructions he’s been given by his coaches at UC Colorado Springs.
The Sod Dogs are in third place in the TCL North and are two games back of the Sod Squad (16-9). They are half a game back of Tulsa who they are playing tonight and tomorrow.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.