Storybridge hosting Back to School Book Roundup and Raffle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Storybridge will host a Back to School Book Roundup and Raffle this weekend.
July 30 through August 1, Storybridge asks the community to help replenish books to give to children in need this school year.
The goal is to raise 5,000 books.
The locations and times are below:
- Purpose and Passion Boutique at 2612 South Wolflin - 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
- Amarillo Candle Company at 2300 South 6th - 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Southwest Church of Christ at 4515 Cornell - 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. You can drive through and donate in the parking lot
Raffle tickets can be purchased online now until August 1 here.
