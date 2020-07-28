Spotty Showers for Tuesday

Rain fell all across the region yesterday, but it depends on where you’re at as to how much rain you got. Some places in Amarillo saw very little rain, however some places around Tulia saw nearly 4″ of rain. For today, we have slightly lower chances of rain, as the cold front is now well south of our region, so we’ll see typical spotty showers across the area, making it slightly difficult to guess where they might pop up. Temperatures will stay cooler however, with a daytime high of about 87 degrees with winds still out of the north at about 5-15 mph.