Plains Cotton Growers warn about mystery seeds arriving in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas residents are now among those across the nation receiving mysterious seeds delivered by mail in tiny bags marked as jewelry.
U.S. Department of Agriculture officials are on alert because these seeds are unsolicited and are arriving in packages with Chinese writing and a return address in China.
If you receive an unsolicited package of seeds from China, do NOT plant them, and don't throw away the package or its contents; report them to USDA's Animal and Plant Inspection Service at site.mail@aphis.usda.gov or call (800) 877-3835.
