More than 4,000 people recovered from COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties

By Kaitlin Johnson | July 28, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT - Updated July 28 at 12:58 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 817 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 58 new cases and 62 recoveries.

There are a total of 3,419 cases in Potter County and 1,505 in Randall County.

4,048 people have recovered and 59 have died.

There are 306 pending tests.

Amarillo Update July 27
Amarillo Update July 27 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 7,759 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 9
  • Carson County: 10
  • Castro County: 146
  • Childress County: 9
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Cottle County: 6
  • Dallam County: 177
  • Deaf Smith County: 551
  • Donley County: 35
  • Gray County: 151
  • Hall County: 2
  • Hansford County: 44
  • Hartley County: 87
  • Hemphill County: 37
  • Hutchinson County: 95
  • Lipscomb County: 12
  • Moore County: 967
  • Motley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 63
  • Oldham County: 12
  • Parmer County: 269
  • Potter County: 3,419
  • Randall County: 1,505
  • Roberts County: 6
  • Sherman County: 35
  • Swisher County: 67
  • Wheeler County: 34

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 6,277 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 3
  • Briscoe County: 6
  • Carson County: 7
  • Castro County: 88
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Childress County: 7
  • Collingsworth County: 6
  • Dallam County: 147
  • Deaf Smith County: 388
  • Donley County: 27
  • Gray County: 131
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hartley County: 68
  • Hansford County: 27
  • Hemphill County: 13
  • Hutchinson County: 65
  • Lipscomb County: 11
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 888
  • Ochiltree County: 51
  • Oldham County: 6
  • Parmer County: 193
  • Potter County: 3,011
  • Randall County: 1,037
  • Roberts County: 4
  • Sherman County: 30
  • Swisher County: 34
  • Wheeler County: 23

There have also been 122 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 19
  • Gray County: 4
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hockley County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 15
  • Parmer County: 8
  • Potter County: 42
  • Randall County: 17
  • Swisher County: 1

There are 1,040 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 32
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 1,007

There have been 1,026 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver: 32
  • Cimarron: 1
  • Texas County: 993

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 7

There are 561 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 395
  • Quay County: 28
  • Roosevelt County: 117
  • Union County: 21

There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 2
  • Quay County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1

