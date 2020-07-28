Man dead after early morning shooting in Southwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead after a shooting in Southwest Amarillo early this morning.
Around 3:35 a.m., Amarillo police officers were called to Southwest 27th Avenue and Britain Drive for shots fired.
Officers arrived to find 31-year-old Tremain Haynes dead in the parking lot. Police say he had suffered several gunshot wounds to his body.
If anyone has information on this shooting, please call the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at (806) 378-9468.
