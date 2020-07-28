Canyon police asking for help locating two missing girls

The Canyon Police Department needs help locating two young girls. (Source: Canyon PD)
By Madison Carson | July 28, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department needs help locating two young girls.

The two girls were last seen in the area near All-Sup’s at 302 N15th St at around 2:30 p.m.

11-year-old Emma Lair was last seen wearing a pink and gray dress and glasses. She has short brown hair.

Emma Lair (Source: Canyon PD)

10-year-old Ellie Wheaton was last seen wearing a checkered print dress.

Ellie Wheaton (Source: Canyon PD)

If you see them, or know where they may be, you should call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005.

