Canyon police asking for help locating two missing girls

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department needs help locating two young girls.
The two girls were last seen in the area near All-Sup’s at 302 N15th St at around 2:30 p.m.
11-year-old Emma Lair was last seen wearing a pink and gray dress and glasses. She has short brown hair.
10-year-old Ellie Wheaton was last seen wearing a checkered print dress.
If you see them, or know where they may be, you should call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005.
