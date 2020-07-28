Amarillo police looking for man wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for your help locating a man who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police are searching for 36-year-old Jeremiah Jay Reyna. He is described as 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He drives a 2000 gray or pewter colored GMC Sierra with Texas tags.
He is wanted by the Amarillo Police Department for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
