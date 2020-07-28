Amarillo City Council unanimously approves $4 million land purchase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council approved a plan today to buy land in a business park for development to benefit the city’s medical sector.
The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation wants to spend $4 million dollars, plus expenses, to buy more than 37 acres in the Point West Business Campus in west Amarillo.
It is close to medical facilities including the Texas Tech University campus and the veterinary school that is currently under construction.
AEDC President and CEO Kevin Carter said the land appraised for $8 million dollars.
