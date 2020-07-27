Sunray resident killed in hit-and-run while changing tire over the weekend

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Sunray resident was killed in a hit-and-run while changing a tire near Stratford over the weekend.
Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 35-year-old Lauro Escobar of Sunray parked his Dodge Ram on the northbound shoulder of 287.
Escobar was attempting to change a flat tire when DPS officials say an unknown vehicle failed to maintain a single lane and hit Escobar.
The driver did not stop at the scene and has not been located at this time.
Escobar died on the scene.
If you have any information about this hit-and-run, call the Dumas Highway Patrol Office at (806) 935-5908.
The crash remains under investigation.
