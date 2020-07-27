Promotion requirements for 2020-2021 STAAR testing in grade 5 and 8 students waived by Gov. Abbott

According to State officials, there will only be one administration of the STAAR grades 5 and 8 mathematics and reading assessments for the 2020–21 school year, administered in May to coincide with other STAAR grades 3-8 assessments. Typically, students enrolled in grades 5 and 8 are required to re-take a STAAR test late in the school year, and sometimes again in the summer, if they do not meet grade level when taken during the spring.