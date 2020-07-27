Man facing charges after $90,000 worth of cocaine found on Greyhound bus in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man faces federal charges after a K9 found $90,000 worth of cocaine on a Greyhound bus in Amarillo.
On July 24, an Amarillo police officer and his K9 were working at the Greyhound Service Station in Amarillo, according to a criminal complaint.
The K9 performed a sniff of the bus and alerted to narcotics in a suitcase.
The complaint says the officer found two vacuum-sealed packages of cocaine hidden in the lining of the suitcase.
The DEA responded to assist with the investigation and noticed the bag had a name tag with the name Gabriel Vasquez printed on it.
Two officers with the DEA boarded the bus undercover and traveled from the service station to the passenger terminal.
Passengers then began presenting boarding passes before coming aboard the bus.
When Vasquez presented his pass, an officer arrested him.
During an interview, he said that he was being paid $2,000 to transport what he knew to be illegal drugs from Tuscon, Arizona to Des Moines, Iowa.
He was booked on a federal hold in the Randall County Jail for the charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
