Man dead after aggravated assault Sunday in northeast Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man is dead after an aggravated assault at a home in northeast Amarillo on Sunday.
On Sunday, July 26 officers were called to a home on Tipton Street in reference to an unconscious man.
During the investigation, it was determined the man had been in an altercation early that morning with the homeowner.
The victim, a white male, was found to have a suffered a possible brain injury as a result of the altercation.
He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The homeowner was arrested for assault causing serious bodily injury and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
The victim died on Monday, July 27 as a result of his injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing, and we will provide more details as they become available.
