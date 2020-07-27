3 indicted on felony charges of fraud, embezzlement of Dora Consolidated School District

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Three people have been indicted on charges of fraud, embezzlement and creating false public vouchers related to the criminal mismanagement of funds while they were associated with the Dora Consolidated School District.
On Friday, July 24, 2020, a Roosevelt County Grand Jury returned indictments against Steve Barron, Steven Butler, and Amy Butler for their felony white-collar charges.
Steven Butler is accused of violating the Governmental Conduct Act, improperly obtaining procurement contracts under false pretense, and racketeering related to his use of the school district and his businesses to conduct crimes.
Amy and Steven Butler were also indicted for converting school property to their own use, and Barron was indicted for making or permitting a false statement on a public voucher.
“It is a betrayal of public trust that those entrusted with public funds to ensure proper functioning of a school district chose to use their positions to pilfer those funds,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas. “We hope to help rebuild public trust by holding these individuals accountable for these alleged acts and recovering the money they unlawfully stole.”
These cases came to light after the State Auditor in 2017 issued a special audit report identifying 13 areas where the three used public funds to enter into illegal contracts. These cases will be jointly prosecuted from the Office of the Attorney General and the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
