HHSC releases list of nursing homes and assisted living facilities with COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will now electronically post COVID-19 case counts, recoveries and deaths for state supported living centers, state hospitals, and state-licensed nursing and assisted living facilities.
According to information released on July 27, 13 nursing homes and five assisted living facilities in Potter and Randall counties have reported COVID-19 cases in employees or residents.
Nursing homes in Potter County:
- Amarillo Center for Skilled Care: 4 total employees with COVID-19, none active at this time
- Bivins Pointe: 3 total employees with COVID-19, all 3 are active
- Country Club Nursing and Rehabilitation: 3 total employees with COVID-19, all 3 are active
- Heritage Convalescent Center: 2 total employees with COVID-19, none active at this time
- Kirkland Court Health and Rehabilitation Center:19 total employees with COVID-19, none active at this time, 30 total residents with COVID-19, 19 recovered and 10 deaths
- Landmark of Amarillo Rehabilitation and Nursing Center: 7 total employees with COVID-19, none active at this time, 9 total residents with COVID-19, 4 active, 3 recovered and 2 deaths
- The Arbors: 5 total employees with COVID-19, 1 active
- Ussery Roan Texas State Veterans Home: 2 total employees with COVID-19, none active at this time
- War Memorial Care Center: 1 employee with COVID-19, none active at this time
- Windflower Health Center: 24 total employees with COVID-19, 14 active, 33 total residents with COVId-19, 16 active, 7 recovered and 10 deaths
Nursing homes in Randall County:
- Georgia Manor Nursin Home: 1 employee with COVID-19, the case is active
- Hillside Heights Rehabilitation Suites: 9 employees with COVID-19, all 9 are active cases, 3 residents with COVID-19, 2 recovered and 1 death
- Legacy Rehabilitation and Living: 11 employees with COVID-19, all 11 cases are active, 45 residents with COVID-19, all 45 cases are active
Assisted Living Facilities in Potter County:
- Beehive Homes of Amarillo: 1 employee with COVID-19, none active at this time
- Dr. Winfred and Elizabeth Moore Assisted Living Center: 2 employees with COVID-19, none active at this time
Assisted Living Facilities in Randall County:
- Brookdale Sleepy Hollow: 2 employees with COVID-19, 1 active case, 1 resident with COVID-19
- Hudson House Canyon Inc.: 5 employees with COVID-19, all 5 cases are active, 16 residents with COVID-19, all 16 cases are active
- Skywest Assisted Living Center By Shaw: 1 resident with COVID-19, case has recovered
For the full list of information from the HHSC, click here.
