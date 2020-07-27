Governor Abbott extending early voting period for November 3 election

July 27, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 4:03 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation today that extends the early voting period for the November 3 election by nearly a week.

Governor Abbott believes extending the early voting period for the November 3 election will give Texans greater flexibility in voting, while protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.

Under this proclamation, in-person early voting will begin on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 and continue through Friday, October 30, 2020.

This proclamation also extends the period for marked mail-in ballots to be delivered in-person to the early voting clerk’s office, allowing delivery prior to and on election day.

“As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus,” said Governor Abbott. “By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.”

