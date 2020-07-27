2020 Freedom Literacy Awards names Canyon teacher grand prize winner

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - A Canyon teacher is the grand prize winner of the 2020 Freedom Literacy Awards.
The 2020 Freedom Literacy Awards announced the winners today.
Christopher McGilvery, the founder of the Leaders Readers Network in Canyon, is the grand prize winner.
According to a news release, he is recognized for his approach to fostering a love of reading by engaging teachers to facilitate buddy teams where older students read aloud to younger students.
Teachers and students work together on service projects that empower students to develop leadership skills while sharing a love for reading with their peers.
He is awarded $2,500.
