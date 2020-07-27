Flash Flood Watches in Effect

The high pressure system that was over us is now pushing off to the west, which is setting off a week’s worth of rain chances. We’ll see a 50-60% chance of rain here in Amarillo today with better chances staying up north as a cold front will slowly work it’s way across the region today. That front is meeting up with the moisture we’re seeing in the atmosphere, which is what will set off the rain. Along with that, we’ll see slightly cooler temperatures with highs down in the 80s for today and tomorrow.