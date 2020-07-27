Doppler Dave Is Tracking A Cool Front And Rain Chances

A nice July front is sagging southward in our area today and is bringing a drop in summer heat as well as some decent rain chances. Behind the front, highs are in the 80s and scattered storms are developing in the southern panhandle near the boundary. Most of the rain this afternoon will stay south of I-40, but another round of rain is expected to arrive from New Mexico tonight which will affect more of our area. Highs will likely stay in the 80s again tomorrow with more scattered storms likely.