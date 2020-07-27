Countdown To Kickoff: Tascosa sets eyes on state championship

“I mean, I think the main thing is maintaining energy,” Tascosa Head Coach Ken Plunk said. “That’s the thing we’ve done really well the last four or five years. We want to make sure we’re playing the best football at the right time. The right time is through your district schedule and all the way through the playoffs. When they delay things, we have to be really careful about doing too much right now. We’re going to lift, we’re going to do skills. We’re going to keep kids safe and everybody healthy, but we have to really pace ourselves and make sure the time when the real season gets here, that we’re playing the best football.”