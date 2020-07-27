Children’s Miracle Network Hospital fundraiser donation deadline approaching

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to donate at any Walmart or Sam’s Club to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network is approaching this month.
With the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community, local children’s hospitals are playing a critical role in caring for the young and vulnerable. Right now, more than ever, they are needing support from the community.
Walmart and Sam’s Clubs across Texas are helping raise funds for the Harrington Cancer and Health Center, a part of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
These funds will help hospitals pay for life-saving equipment, special services such as telemedicine, cutting-edge research and more, and there are only a few days left to donate.
Now through July 31, you can donate at any register in a Texas Walmart store or Sam’s Club location. You can choose to round up your purchase to the next dollar and donate the change. You can also donate online here.
Last year alone, Walmart customers raised more than $130,000 for Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation in Amarillo.
